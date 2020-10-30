https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-tells-latinos-texas-joe-biden-work-get-rid-tax-cut-video/

Kamala Harris traveled to Texas on Friday with just four days until election day.

Kamala Harris tried hard to act human as soon as she arrived to her Fort Worth campaign.

WATCH:

Kamala doesn’t know what it means to act human pic.twitter.com/CE4wZBAD6V — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew) October 30, 2020

Kamala Harris mustered a fake accent…again!

WATCH:

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris praises the more than 9 million votes already cast in Texas as of this morning, but says “this is no time to let up on the pedal.” https://t.co/09dyqycgrS pic.twitter.com/wUQAj9H1RI — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2020

Kamala then traveled to Edinburg, Texas to deliver remarks to Latinos.

Kamala told Latinos that Joe Biden will get rid of Trump’s tax cuts and the dolts cheered.

“As a first order of business, Joe Biden and I are about to work to get rid of that tax cut,” Harris said.

WATCH:

