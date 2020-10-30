https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/keith-ellison-restricts-freedom-assembly-political-opponents-minnesota-trump-rally/

(Breitbart) The venue for President Donald Trump’s political rally in Minnesota scheduled for Friday will be restricted to only 250 people after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison put pressure on the business owners of multiple locations.

The rally was initially planned at the Rochester airport, but Ellison’s office demanded a “COVID preparedness plan” from officials from the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, and the Rochester airport, as well as the Republican National Committee to ensure the event was safe.

The event was then moved to Dodge Center, prompting Ellison’s office to ask the Trump campaign and the owner of the building McNeilus Steel for their “COVID Preparedness Plan.”

That prompted the Trump campaign to move the event again, back to the airport.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

