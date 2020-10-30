https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/10/30/khanna-bobulinski-ill-vouch-media-outlet/

Granted, we do see some oddball endorsements in the week before an election. Who had Lil Wayne going MAGA on their bingo cards, for instance? Still, this endorsement from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) seems more unusual than most, considering Khanna’s endorsing a man that his party and most of the media are attempting to dismiss as a stooge for foreign-intelligence operators.

Khanna wrote a note to Tony Bobulinski describing how he defended Hunter Biden’s former business partner (and donor to Khanna’s own campaigns), saying he has “made it clear that I do not think you are a Russian agent.” Good to know!

Email this morning from @RoKhanna to Tony Bobulinski. The redactions are mine pic.twitter.com/EA2bsusSJY — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020

Khanna’s done pretty well with the Bobulinski family, as one might expect from people doing business with the Bidens. Tony himself has four maxed-out contributions to Khanna in the 2014 and 2016 election cycles, both in the primary and general-election phases of those campaigns. It looks like Bobulinski got a few of his family members to kick in more full-max contributions to Khanna in the past too, as the letter indicates. It’s worth noting too that Bobulinski has no donations listed to any Republicans at all, at any time.

That renders the Russian-agent narrative a bit thin, let’s say, although it doesn’t necessarily preclude “Russian stooge.” That also seems unlikely, however, given that the Bidens still aren’t disputing the authenticity of the e-mails from the laptop, or denying that the laptop belonged to Hunter either. The Daily Caller reports that their expert has authenticated the e-mail reported by the New York Post, and Bobulinski himself has authenticated other e-mails found on the laptop.

What about the FBI? They have had the laptop for months, but thus far have remained quiet — as is their norm. However, Bobulinski told Sinclair’s James Rosen that the FBI spent several hours interviewing him, apparently as part of a money-laundering probe involving Hunter and the laptop. Rosen also confirmed with a source at the Department of Justice that the probe started last year and is ongoing:

A U.S. Justice Department official has confirmed to Sinclair Broadcast Group that a 2019 FBI investigation into Hunter Biden, son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is still active. The 2019 criminal investigation looks into Hunter and his associates on allegations of money-laundering. … Bobulinksi discussed why he feels if elected, Biden would be compromised by the Chinese government and much more in an exclusive interview with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s James Rosen. “The compromise they have is that in documents that have been well provided to the Senate, to Congress, to the Department of Justice via the FBI that CEFC was effectively loaning money directly to the Biden family.”

There’s much more at the Sinclair link, but suffice it to say that the FBI clearly doesn’t think Bobulinski is a Russian stooge, either. It looks more like they think Hunter is a China stooge. Sinclair tried to get a response from the Biden campaign and never heard back, and neither did Newsweek when they followed up.

So this seems to be a story, even if it’s not yet a story about Joe Biden. Joe Biden didn’t engage in the CEFC deal, which fell through before payments got made. It wouldn’t have been illegal for Joe to be part of a CEFC deal in 2017, or even to allow his son to use the family name as a selling point, since Joe wasn’t in office at the time. Still, the FBI and DoJ have something cooking with Hunter — and if it’s money laundering, it wasn’t in relation to CEFC and Sinohawk. What was it, and more importantly, when was it and with whom?

