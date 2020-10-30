https://www.dailywire.com/news/kirstie-alley-rips-cnns-covid-coverage-fear-of-dying-is-their-mantra

Actress Kirstie Alley is out in force bashing all things politically correct and woke. Her latest target: CNN, for pushing an onslaught of COVID-19 news she feels is designed to institute more lockdowns, which equals more economic hardship.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Alley said that CNN has made people live in “sheer terror” of the coronavirus due to their reporting.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG,” Alley tweeted.

I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!!

FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Alley is hardly the first media figure to blast the MSM’s 24/7 coverage of COVID-19. During the early outset of the pandemic, former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson coined the term “panic porn” to describe the hysterical reactions.

“The virus appears to be less dangerous than we thought it was a month ago,” Berenson told Fox Nation back in May. “The economic devastation and the societal devastation of the lockdowns appear to be greater than even the worst projections were a month ago.”

Berenson then argued that politicians and public health officials put themselves in a difficult situation by implementing such harsh measures without having the evidence to back it up.

“What I think is that people took a very, very aggressive action a month ago without necessarily thinking through what the economic or societal consequences were going to be,” said Berenson. “Now more and more evidence is coming out that we responded too harshly, that maybe we should have taken smaller steps and seen what happened before we went to the place we went. And it seems to me very, very hard, both for politicians and for the public health establishment, to acknowledge this and to walk us back in a reasonable way.”

For herself, Alley has largely not made any declarative statements about the COVID-19 pandemic until this Friday. Prior to that, the actress made headlines when she endorsed President Trump.

“I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it,” she tweeted in October.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Before her endorsement of the president, Alley thanked President Trump for his coronavirus leadership in March at the outset of the pandemic.

“Dear Mr. President,” Alley tweeted at the time. “I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us.”

“You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country,” she continued. “I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

RELATED: Kirstie Alley Responds To Critics Of Her Trump Support: ‘I Don’t Take It Too Personally’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

