Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests, has been extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin to be arraigned on homicide charges, reports CNN.

A Wisconsin judge made the ruling at a hearing on Friday.

Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested during a late August riot in Kenosha, Wisc., that took place following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Lawyers for Rittenhouse argued against the extradition request to Wisconsin, saying that returning him to the state of the confrontation would amount to handing him “over to the mob.”

They also said he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four other criminal counts. He fled back home to Illinois after the shootings where he was finally arrested.

A lawyer for Rittenhouse tweeted earlier that his team would appeal a decision by Novak should he rule unfavorably to the group, according to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal.

