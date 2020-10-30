https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/lemon-laments-get-rid-trump-addicts-life/

(MRC TV) How much does CNN Tonight host Don Lemon hate Trump supporters? So much so that he had no choice but to “get rid of” those “addicts” from his life so they could “hit rock bottom.” And according to him, “they are too far gone” and the only way he’ll let them back into his life was “if they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms.”

Lemon’s “sad” admission came in response to PrimeTime host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo’s closing comments at the end of the previous hour, where he pleaded with Trump supporters not to go to Trump rallies so they don’t get sick.

The feigned sympathy for Trump supporters began with Lemon insisting that he had Republican friends, to begin with:

