An organization whose mission is to preserve and advance a culture of family values in the state of Texas is concerned that the state health council ignored the governor’s guidance away from LGBT policy.

Texas Values president Jonathan Saenz is concerned about a new anti-Christian policy that was approved by the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council (BHEC) and the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners (Social Work Board). The entities, ignoring a directive from the Republican governor to make the code of conduct consistent with state and federal law, reversed a decision on the controversial issue.

“This all started a couple of weeks ago, when Governor Greg Abbott’s office informed a lot of state agencies, including this one, that they weren’t following state law,” Saenz reports. “There was some language in their policy that gave special protection for sexual orientation and gender identity.”

As a result, a decision was made to change the policy in the code of conduct. But because of pressure from LGBT activists, with the help of BHEC executive director Darrell Spinks, the policy was reversed. Saenz suggests Spinks may have been deliberately obstructing the agency.

“It appears that for the LGBT groups the strategy this time is if you can’t win, cheat,” Saenz observes. “This issue is far from over. I imagine the governor’s office is not going to be happy about being ignored on this issue in this sudden reversal, and now the attorney general’s office is asked to get involved as well.”

The council’s actions have put Christian counselors and social workers at risk of losing their licenses because of their sincerely held religious beliefs.