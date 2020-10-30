https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/maga-nuns-refuse-apologize-trump-support/

(NEON NETTLE) The three MAGA-masked nuns, who went viral after they were photographed behind President Donald Trump during his rally in Circleville, Ohio, on Saturday, are now standing their ground in support of the president.

The nuns maintained it is their duty to support Trump, who is pro-life.

The Children of Mary sisters said in a statement:

“There are indeed many issues concerning the quality of life that need to be addressed.”

“However, the preeminent issue is the intrinsic evil of taking innocent human life through abortion.”

“We, as faithful Catholics, consider it our duty, a joyful duty, to support a president, regardless of party affiliation, who upholds the Gospel of Life.”

