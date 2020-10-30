https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/man-mauled-paying-full-contact-leopard-experience-florida/

(WPLG) A Florida man was severely injured after he paid for a “full-contact” experience with a black leopard in late August.

Dwight Turner, 50, paid $150 to a man named Michael Poggi, who runs what he describes on Facebook as an “animal sanctuary” at his Davie home, WPLG reported, citing information from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators.

During the Aug. 31 leopard encounter, detectives say Turner paid to be able to “play with it, rub its belly and take pictures.”

