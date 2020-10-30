https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/523688-mark-kelly-on-trump-hurrying-mcsally-rally-speech-have-respect

Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly on Friday criticized President Trump’s treatment of Kelly’s opponent, Sen. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyTrump fights for battleground Arizona Pence seeks to lift GOP in battle for Senate Activists project ‘Trump failed us’ onto Arizona mountain MORE (R-Ariz.), calling it “unfortunate.”

Trump had rushed McSally during an Arizona rally this week to finish her remarks, telling her she had one minute to talk and to be quick.

“They don’t want to hear this Martha, come on let’s go,” he said as McSally took the stage to speak.

“The President of the United States should have respect for an Arizona senator,” Kelly, a former astronaut and McSally’s Democratic challenger, told MSNBC.

When asked about President Trump’s dismissiveness of Sen. Martha McSally, AZ Democratic Senate candidate @CaptMarkKelly: “I think it’s unfortunate. The President of the United States should have respect for an Arizona Senator.”#AZSEN pic.twitter.com/QoKRBLz5ok — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 30, 2020

McSally brushed off the incident when asked about her reaction to his behavior by reporters.

“Give me a break,” McSally said, according to the Arizona Republic. “President Trump will be President Trump, and I’m fighting with him to save the country.”

Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden Florida heat sends a dozen Trump rally attendees to hospital Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: report MORE are running neck and neck in the battleground state, while McSally is trailing slightly behind Kelly, according to RealClearPolitics.

