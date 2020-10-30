https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/michael-moore-dont-believe-polls-showing-biden-lead/

Progressive filmmaker Michael Moore was one of the few voices from the left who predicted a Trump victory in 2016, and now he’s warning his allies that the polls showing Joe Biden with a robust lead are undercounting the Trump vote once again.

In an interview Thursday with Hill.TV “Rising” hosts Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball, Moore noted that Biden’s support in Michigan according to the mass media polls has been cut in half since July, down to 7 points, while Republican Senate challenger John James is closing in on incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

“I think the safe thing to do, this is not scientific … whatever they’re saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half, right now, in your head. Cut it in half, and now you’re within the four-point margin of error,” the Michigan native said.

“That’s how close this is. That’s how desperately close this is,” he said.

Moor warned that “the Trump vote is always being undercounted.”

“The pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter’s very suspicious of the ‘Deep State’ calling them and asking them who they’re voting for,” Moore explained.

He pointed out that Trump is holding rallies in Michigan counties won by Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Moore said that because he predicted a Trump victory four years ago, he’s regularly asked how he thinks 2020 will turn out.

Months before the 2016 election, he said Trump would prevail by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

“And that got me no free entrances to any casino. It hasn’t done me any good. But now they expect me to know what’s going to happen next Tuesday,” he said. “And of course, I don’t know. None of us know.

“I wake up with the assumption every morning that Trump believes he’s going to win and that’s good enough for me,” Moore said.

“If he thinks he’s going to win then I think he’s going to win,” he continued. “And I’m going to act every minute of today, and the rest of the day until I fall asleep after midnight. I’m going to be working to make sure he doesn’t win because he thinks he is going to win and he is an evil genius. And he’s smarter than all of us. And I know people hate to hear that and I’m sorry. To win the White House by losing the election, that’s genius. I don’t know know how to do that.”

In August, Moore warned Democrats of a massive enthusiasm gap between supporters of Trump and Biden.

“I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much,” Moore wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

In 2016, Moore published a letter addressed to his supporters listing five reasons why he thought Trump would win, including Trump’s appeal to working class voters in the Rust Belt states who traditionally vote Democrat.

See the interview:

