Filmmaker Michael Moore warned against underestimating President Trump in the election — saying in a new interview that the chief executive’s “vote is always being undercounted.”

The left-wing documentarist — who accurately predicted Trump’s 2016 victory — talked about the incumbent recently cutting Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s lead in polls in numerous states, including Moore’s home state of Michigan.

“Don’t believe these polls, first of all. Second of all, the Trump vote is always being undercounted,” Moore told Hill.TV on Thursday. “Pollsters, when they actually call a real Trump voter, the Trump voter’s very suspicious of the ‘Deep State’ calling them and asking them who they’re voting for.”

He continued, “It’s all fake news to them, remember. It’s not an accurate count. I think the safe thing to do, this is not scientific … whatever they’re saying the Biden lead is, cut it in half, right now, in your head. Cut it in half, and now you’re within the four-point margin of error.

“That’s how close this is. That’s how desperately close this is.”

In August, Moore also predicted that Trump could pull off another win this year thanks to the “off the charts” enthusiasm of his backers.

