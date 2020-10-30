https://www.theblaze.com/news/mcconnell-barrett-hillary-clinton-birthday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took an opportunity to poke some fun at Hillary Clinton by saying Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday was a “wonderful birthday present” for the former Democratic presidential nominee.

“It was a wonderful birthday present for Hillary Clinton to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Monday night on her birthday,” McConnell (R-Ky.) said during a Wednesday campaign stop in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, the New York Post reported. “Oh, I’m sure she was so grateful, so grateful.”

It should come as no surprise that Clinton — who turned 73 years old — was not particularly in favor of Barrett’s confirmation.

And she took some time out on her birthday to blast the move on Twitter:

“It is an insult to the American people that the GOP is ramming through a Supreme Court justice with just eight days until the end of an election in which nearly 60 million people have already voted,” she wrote.

‘I’m sorry that this tragic day in American history has landed on your birthday’

Far-left actress Debra Messing — who earlier this year tweeted a doctored image likening President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and even called it a “dog whistle to white nationalists and Nazis” — didn’t miss that Barrett’s confirmation came on Clinton’s birthday. And she was very sorry about that:

“I’m sorry that this tragic day in American history has landed on your birthday,” she wrote. ” I, for one, am grateful for you, and all that you have given our country. Happy birthday. May this next year be one of enlightment [sic] and healing.”

But like McConnell, House Judiciary Committee Republicans couldn’t resist using Barrett’s confirmation to mock Clinton on her birthday:

Others tore into Clinton’s “insult to the American people” tweet:

“The fact that you walk free is an insult to America,” Errol Webber, a GOP U.S. House candidate, commented. “Happy Birthday, by the way, you demon!”

“You’re just pissed it’s happening on your birthday… ” another commenter said. “But the rest of us absolutely LOVE it.”

And this guy chimed in, too:

