https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/muslim-hordes-chant-allahu-akbar-outside-french-embassy-in-london-raw/
Extremely packed together Islamic protestors outside the French embassy in London — signs spotted saying “Insult is Not Freedom of Speech”. pic.twitter.com/a2eURh0bRe
— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 30, 2020
Islamic protesters chant Allahu Akbar outside the French embassy in London, after multiple terror attacks and beheadings in France in recent days and weeks.