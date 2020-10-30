https://www.jihadwatch.org/2020/10/congo-muslims-murder-18-people-in-an-atrocious-way-torch-church

If Christians had torched a mosque, which would not happen and should not happen, there would be international headlines about it for months, if not years. But you’re likely to hear about this only here.

“Suspected Islamists kill 18, torch church in east Congo,” Reuters, October 29, 2020 (thanks to The Religion of Peace):

BENI — Assailants killed at least 18 people and burned down a church in a village in eastern Congo on Wednesday night, a civil rights group and local committee said, blaming fighters from an Islamist militia group operating in the area. The army confirmed the attack on Baeti village in North Kivu province, around 20 km (12 miles) west of the city of Oicha, but declined to give a death toll. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in eastern Congo since the 1990s, has killed more than 1,000 civilians since the start of 2019, according to U.N. figures, despite repeated military campaigns aimed at destroying it. “We have a provisional death toll of 18 people killed in an atrocious way,” said Kinos Katuho, president of a local civil rights group…. ADF combatants dispersed into small groups and fled into other areas, burning down entire villages, destroying health centers and schools, and abducting men, women and children. The violence could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the U.N..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

