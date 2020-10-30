https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/must-see-vietnamese-soul-choir-release-wonderful-new-video-singing-support-donald-trump/
A Vietnamese-American choir recently released a new song and video singing their support for President Donald Trump.
The women in the video are wearing traditional Vietnamese costumes featuring the American flag.
Advertisement – story continues below
The title of their video (translated): “Vote for President Donald Trump: The Vietnamese Soul Choir”
Via Journalist Andy Ngo.
TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’
A Vietnamese-American choir released a jingle expressing support for @realDonaldTrump & encouraging others to vote for him on 3 Nov. The women are wearing traditional Vietnamese costumes featuring the American flag. https://t.co/Ref72UXdFB pic.twitter.com/mmzSE9hqI0
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Here is the full video.