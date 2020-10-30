https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/national-police-association-antifa-structured-like-islamic-terror-cell/
(NATIONAL FILE) Antifa, the organization that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said was more an “idea” than anything else, has a structure that resembles that of a sophisticated Islamofascist terror cell one national law enforcement organization has declared.
Retired Sargent and spokeswoman for the National Police Association, Betsy Brandner Smith, refuted Biden’s off-the-cuff dismissal of Antifa stating that it is a dangerous organization with an organizational structure akin to an Islamic terror cell.
“Antifa is more than just an idea, Antifa has quite a history, going back to the 20s and 30s and Hitler’s brown shirts and then we come into the anarchists of the 60s through to today,” Smith said in an online interview.