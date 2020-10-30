https://www.theblaze.com/news/hunter-biden-second-laptop-ablow

An NBC News report claimed Friday that a second laptop owned by Hunter Biden had been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration in a raid of the offices of a former celebrity psychologist.

The laptop was recovered by the DEA in February when they served a search warrant at the Newburyport, Massachusetts, office of Keith Ablow, the former celebrity psychiatrist. Ablow was not charged with any crime but his medical license was suspended by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine over charges of inappropriate sexual activity with patients. He denied the claims.

The NBC report said that Biden was not the target of the search, and that the laptop was returned to his lawyer. It was not clear why the laptop was at Ablow’s office.

The revelation comes amidst much rumor and speculation about a laptop reportedly owned by Hunter Biden that was left at a Delaware computer shop and ended up in the possession of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump.

The New York Post’s report about that laptop and its contents were suppressed by Facebook and Twitter based on the personal information that were published and the controversial nature of the reporting. Both platforms were then accused of politically motivated censorship by allies and supporters of the president.

On Friday, Twitter relented and allowed the New York Post to resume control of its Twitter account.

In an interview with ABC News in 2019, Hunter Biden said that he would be joining his father on the campaign trail as long as he didn’t become a political burden to his campaign. He has not joined his father on the campaign trail.

Here’s the ABC News interview with Hunter Biden:







Hunter Biden on relationship with his dad, addiction battle l ABC News



www.youtube.com



