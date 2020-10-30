https://www.dailywire.com/news/nbc-runs-decoy-story-about-document-relating-to-hunter-biden-it-has-nothing-to-do-with-the-laptop-emails

In what appears to be an attempt to confuse readers about the authenticity of a story about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, NBC News found a document debunking a story involving Biden that no one had ever heard about.

The article, titled, “How a fake persona laid the groundwork for a Hunter Biden conspiracy deluge,” admits in the first paragraph that it has nothing to do with the laptop left at a computer repair shop in Delaware containing emails showing Hunter, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, using his father’s name to get business deals around the world. The emails and documents, first reported by the New York Post, also contain mentions of Joe Biden taking a cut of the profits from the business deals.

The NBC story has nothing to do with that explosive story and instead attempts to mislead social media users who will only see the headline into thinking the outlet has debunked the story of Biden family corruption.

“One month before a purported leak of files from Hunter Biden’s laptop, a fake “intelligence” document about him went viral on the right-wing internet, asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and business in China,” NBC wrote as its lede paragraph.

The rest of the story is about a document very few people have ever heard about, purporting to contain a conspiracy theory about Hunter and his dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

NBC goes to great lengths to discount the real Hunter story by claiming it to be an “unverified leak of documents,” even though one of Hunter’s former business partners, who appears in some of the emails obtained from the laptop, has confirmed the documents. Further, neither Joe nor Hunter Biden have said the documents are fake.

NBC claims the document it reviewed, which, again, has nothing to do with any of the Biden family stories anyone has heard about, “helped lay the groundwork among right-wing media for what would become a failed October surprise: a viral pile-on of conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.”

This is supposed to be a straight news story from NBC reporters, but it’s filled with insinuations and innuendo meant to obscure a major story the network refuses to cover. The Hunter emails were hardly a “failed October surprise,” given the fact they were the most talked about story on social media despite the Big Tech companies trying to suppress the information.

For the record, the NBC story does not “debunk” anything relating to the New York Post story about Hunter Biden or any of the subsequent corruption stories involving Joe and Hunter.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has verified the documents and provided what he says is documented evidence to the FBI and Senate investigators. Bobulinski says he was interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into Hunter.

