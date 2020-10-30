https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/30/new-ad-smears-opponents-of-race-based-hiring-as-white-supremacists/

An ad in California is smearing opponents of a ballot proposition overturning a state ban on affirmative action as racist white supremacists.

The ad, released at the end of September touts support for the ballot initiative Proposition 16 by the state’s Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris who is also running for vice president, while condemning its opponents as white supremacists with featured images of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville.

“It’s supported by leaders like Kamala Harris,” the ad narrator says. “And opposed by those who have always opposed equality.”







The proposition in question seeks to repeal Proposition 209, a ballot measure passed in 1996 that bars public institutions from grating preferential treatment to individuals based on race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

Proponents of the measure have also touted the opposition campaign’s endorsement from Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as prospects for passage fade in the final days up to the election. According to a new poll out Monday from the U.S. Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Proposition 16 holds less than 40 percent support among likely voters.

The Prop 16 opposition campaign meanwhile, is led by California activist Ward Connerly, who is black. Left-wing doctrine would have you believe that anyone who opposes imposing racial preferences by the woketopian social justice warriors however, must be a white supremacist, even if they are black.

“They think that anybody who doesn’t agree with their agenda is somehow racist,” said Ying Ma, the communications director for the campaign trying to defeat the proposition.

The movement supporting the measure to restore affirmative action, won’t stop there Ma told The Federalist, emphasizing that the same people ushering in its passage have demanded state reparations to minority groups and mandatory racial quotas on certain boards, which Ma, a graduate of Stanford Law School said was “entirely unconstitutional.”

“Their agenda is not just about restoring racial preferences.”

