https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-york-ag-letitia-james-develops-long-list-of-trump-actions-for-biden-to-undo/
About The Author
Related Posts
HERE’S THE VIDEO — Biden snaps at first reporter who asks about Hunter email scandal…
October 17, 2020
Hidden History — The remarkable life of Bessie Coleman…
October 13, 2020
‘Fake Melania’ conspiracy among Leftists…
October 28, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy