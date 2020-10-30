https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/obama-biden-michigan-rallies-closed-public-locations-kept-secret/

Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his ex-boss former President Barack Obama are scheduled to hold two joint-appearance rallies in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday. However the public is not invited and the locations of the drive-in rallies have not been disclosed.

Local media reports:

WJRT-TV, Flint: “Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Flint on Saturday. They are planning to take part in a drive-in event around 1:45 p.m. at an undisclosed location. The event is closed to the public, but will be livestreamed on the Biden-Harris campaign website…”

MLive.com:

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

Former President Barack Obama will visit Flint and Detroit Saturday to campaign for Joe Biden, his past running mate and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Obama and Biden are scheduled to hold drive-in rallies in two Democratic strongholds to encourage Michigan residents to vote with just three days until the Nov. 3 election. The former president is coming back to Michigan, a state he won with Biden as his vice president in 2008 and 2012 before President Donald Trump narrowly flipped Michigan in 2016. The events are not open to the public…

The Detroit rally is reported to start at 5:30 p.m., but the Biden campaign press release on the Obama-Biden rallies is thin on details, just giving the day and cities (via Mediaite):

On Saturday, October 31, President Obama and Joe Biden will travel to Michigan to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation. In the afternoon, President Obama and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Flint to encourage Michiganders to vote. After, President Obama and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Detroit to encourage Michiganders to vote.

Biden’s drive-in rallies have been dogged by Trump supporters who gather outside and heckle Biden. At a Pennsylvania rally last Saturday the Trump supporters got under Biden’s skin, provoking him into an angry reaction, calling them “chumps” .

Joe Biden slams pro-Trump protesters at rally: “We don’t do things like those chumps out there.” pic.twitter.com/kiK9WXEtwf — The Hill (@thehill) October 25, 2020

Joes motorcade send off from Bristol pic.twitter.com/wRAcF09jCy — RonFB (@RFBHD52) October 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

