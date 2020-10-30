https://hannity.com/media-room/philly-spirals-penn-governor-calls-in-national-guard-after-riots-looting-following-police-shooting/
ANOTHER ONE DOWN: Philadelphia to Remove 144-Year-Old Columbus Statue Because it ‘Attracts Violence’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.12.20
A 144-year-old statue commemorating explorer Christopher Columbus will be removed in Philadelphia in the coming days after critics claim the memorial “attracts violence” from protesters.
“The statue at Marconi Plaza will be placed in temporary storage, the city’s Art Commission decided Wednesday after more than a month of discussion about the fate of the statue prompted by ongoing protests surrounding the death of George Floyd in May, the Inquirer reported,” reports the Daily Caller.
Breaking:At least 2 taken into custody at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia. Protesters rip down an Italian flag and a police barrier as tensions rise at Christopher Columbus statue. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Qrtv5xcwq5
— Chris O’Connell (@CoconnellFox29) June 14, 2020
“Marconi Plaza had reportedly become an epicenter for protests and riots, causing the city to surround the statue in plywood in June to prevent it from being vandalized, or as seen in many cities, destroyed. A police cruiser was permanently stationed at the plaza to prevent further violence after there were repeated incidents of armed groups accused of assailing passersby,” adds the website.
Read the full report here.
DISGUSTING DISPLAY: Crowd Harasses, Taunts Philadelphia Police During 8-Hour Long Shootout
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19
A handful of Philadelphia residents harassed and taunted police officers during a harrowing 8-hour long shootout Wednesday night; throwing objects at members of law enforcement as they struggled to end the stand-off.
“Onlookers were seen taunting and throwing things at Philadelphia police Wednesday night amid a wild shootout and subsequent standoff that saw six cops wounded, and video posted online shows one woman shoving a police officer making his way to the scene,” reports Fox News.
“I mentioned this at 10 and since I was harassed during that live shot, I’ll mention it here, too,” one local reporter said on Twitter. “A major moment of disappointment this evening was watching a crowd of people taunt police officers, laughing and yelling at them in the midst of the gunfire.”
I mentioned this at 10 and since I was harassed during that live shot, I’ll mention it here too. A major moment of disappointment this evening was watching a crowd of people taunt police officers, laughing and yelling at them in the midst of the gunfire. #PhiladelphiaShooting
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 15, 2019
“I should add — 98% of people here on scene were respectful and concerned. That moment was just such a startling thing to see in the middle of something so chaotic,” she added in a later tweet.
