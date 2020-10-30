https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/prayers-rush-radio-legend-rush-limbaugh-leaves-show-early-friday-due-illness/

Radio host and conservative sage Rush Limbaugh took time last week to update his audience on his continued battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

On Friday Rush Limbaugh left his show early due to illness.

Our prayers are with Rush Limbaugh and his family.

WSB radio’s Erick Erickson filled in for Rush after he left the show.

