https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/prayers-rush-radio-legend-rush-limbaugh-leaves-show-early-friday-due-illness/

Radio host and conservative sage Rush Limbaugh took time last week to update his audience on his continued battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

On Friday Rush Limbaugh left his show early due to illness.

Our prayers are with Rush Limbaugh and his family.

Right before Rush Limbaugh cut short his show today because of apparent illness, a caller asked him if he knew about the New York Times anticipated drop of another “blockbuster” story on Sunday to try to destroy Trump again. Rush didn’t know, but expected Democrat dirty tricks. — David, Ph.D. (@americanshomer) October 30, 2020

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

WSB radio’s Erick Erickson filled in for Rush after he left the show.

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh leaves show early today due to illness. WSB Radio’s Erick Erickson fills in. https://t.co/yW4Kc58ooV pic.twitter.com/mOgC0Mqwm4 — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) October 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

