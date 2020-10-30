https://www.disrn.com/news/trump-visits-special-forces-involved-in-2019-raid-that-killed-isis-leader-al-baghdadi/

Last Updated Oct 30th, 2020 at 10:51 pm

President Trump made a quiet visit to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Thursday to honor the special forces unit that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last year.

The president awarded the unit with the Presidential Unit Citation for their bravery in the raid, which ended with Baghdadi detonating a suicide vest.

Trump’s visit with the specific unit was conducted without the press corps present and was originally described by the White House as “troop engagement.” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later provided more detail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

