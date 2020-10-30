https://www.the-sun.com/news/1717417/trump-slam-rally-speech-doesnt-love-country/

PRESIDENT Trump claimed Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota “doesn’t love our country.”

His comment came when speaking to supporters at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Friday.

Trump claimed Rep Ilhan Omar ‘doesn’t love our country’Credit: AFP or licensors

Trump’s comments came as he was discussing caps on the number of people that could meet at a gatherings as he expected 25,000 people at his rally.

“Omar is our secret weapon. Ilhan Omar, that’s our secret weapon in Minnesota,” Trump told his supporters.

“She doesn’t love our country, you know?” he claimed.

“I don’t like people that don’t love our country.”

Ahead of going to Wisconsin, Trump told reporters: “We have 25,000 people in Minnesota – which is our last stop today – 25,000 are going to be there and they say you can only have 250 people.”

Omar is the first Somali American to represent Minnesota in CongressCredit: Twitter / @thehill

“So they thought I’d cancel. But I’m not canceling and we’ll find out what happens.

“We have 25,000 people in Minnesota and they’re there because they’re angry at the riots and they know that I stopped them…

“They’re angry at Omar,” Trump claimed of people in Minnesota before adding he thinks the state is going to “flip.”

The first Somali-American lawmaker in the US, Omar has served Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019.

