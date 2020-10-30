https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-says-heading-minnesota-tonight-despite-radical-state-democrat-leaders-limiting-crowd-250-supporters/

President Trump held a short meeting with the press today outside the White House. He was off to a rally in Michigan.

Later today he is expected to be in Minnesota but Democrat leaders in the state at the last minute decided to permit only 250 people at the President’s scheduled event.

President Trump shared the following:

We’re having a problem with some people in Minnesota where they have a cap because Biden goes there and he can’t draw flies. He can’t draw anybody, just a few cars I guess and they honk their horn. We’ve got the biggest crowds in the history of politics and I think you will all be witness to that because there’s never been anybody who’s had bigger crowds or more enthusiasm than we have. TRENDING: HUGE BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Has a PornHub Account Where He Uploaded His Personal Porn – Including with Family Member So we have 25,000 people in Minnesota which is our last stop today. 25,000 people who want to be there and they say you can only have 250 people. So they thought I’d cancel. But I’m not cancelling and we’ll find out what happens. But we have 25,000 people in Minnesota and they’re there because they’re angry at the riots and they know that I stopped them.

MPRNews.org reported:

Trump’s Friday rally in southern Minnesota was originally set to be held at the Rochester International Airport, but then moved to a private company about a half-hour west in Dodge Center, Minn., McNeilus Steel. By late afternoon Thursday, however, that plan was off the table, too. Glenn Sylvester, the company’s chief operating officer, had said earlier in the day that he expected several thousand people to attend, but wouldn’t say if the company would cap the event at 250 people as state COVID-19 rules require. In an email to McNeilus staff, though, Sylvester wrote that the company expected 25,000 people at the rally. Later Thursday, Minnesota GOP Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said she expected the rally to be back at the Rochester airport with an invitation-only crowd, rather than as a general admission event.

Minnesota’s Democrat leaders have failed this great state. As an example, Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz and his daughter appeared to support rioters as they were burning down Minneapolis.

We reported in May it appeared that Democrats were communicating instructions regarding the riots – through their children!

The governor’s daughter’s account was taken down around the time of our post.

The great state of Minnesota has a radical left Governor, AG and Congresswoman. It’s time that Minnesota makes a change before it’s too late.

