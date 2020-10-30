https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-14-rallies-in-3-days

In a stunning blitz on key battleground states, President Donald Trump plans to hold 14 rallies in seven states from Saturday to Monday — the final three days before the election.

The Trump campaign announced the dizzying schedule to reporters on Friday and, according to The Hill, the president even teased holding additional rallies on Election Day.

“I’ll give you that answer in the next couple of days,” he said.

Where will he be?

Beginning on Saturday, the 74-year-old president will take his case for reelection to the ever-important swing state of Pennsylvania, where he will speak four times: at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Then on Sunday, he will hold rallies in Michigan and Iowa in the morning and afternoon before heading south to speak to supporters in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida in the evening.

Finally on Monday, the president will revisit North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, before heading to Wisconsin for a rally at 7 p.m. local time — and then back to Michigan again.

Trump’s family members and Vice President Mike Pence are also hosting events in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Ohio.

Why does it matter?

In 2016, the president won all seven of the states he plans to visit over the next three days en route to a 306-232 victory in the Electoral College against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Now, the incumbent will look to garner support in those states once again.

Most polls show him trailing in the battleground states ahead of Nov. 3, but, of course, that was also the case in 2016. After his surprising victory four years ago, many analysts pointed to Trump’s commitment to holding public campaign events throughout the Midwest in the lead-up to the election, as opposed to Clinton who largely ignored the region.

What about Biden?

As for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he plans to hold just four rallies in the final three days of the 2020 campaign, according to CNBC.

The 77-year-old former vice president will visit Michigan for two events Saturday before stopping in Pennsylvania on Sunday and conducting a barnstorming tour through the Keystone State on Monday.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, is set to visit Georgia and North Carolina on Sunday, the campaign said.

Biden’s campaign has been extremely cautious and uneventful, especially in comparison to Trump’s, preferring to call early morning press lids and spend most of his time at his Delaware home. The strategy would likely be considered a disservice to the American people in most election cycles, but things could be different this time around as the coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape.

We’ll find out soon enough.

