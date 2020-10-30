https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jamesokeefe-projectveritas-NewyorkTimes/2020/10/30/id/994598

The controversial investigative group Project Veritas on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, Law & Crime reported.

According to the legal news website, Project Veritas accused the Times of defaming it by describing it as ”deceptive.”

”The Times’ newsroom was incensed at what it viewed as Project Veritas stealing its thunder,” the group declared in a a 73-page complaint filed in Westchester County Supreme Court.

The lawsuit focuses on a Sept. 29 article headlined ”Project Veritas Video Was a ‘Coordinated Disinformation Campaign,’ Researchers Say.”

The report stated Stanford University and the University of Washington researchers found the group’s video accusing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., of voter fraud was a ”concerted disinformation campaign.”

But Project Veritas’ objection was to the Times’ depiction of the video as ”deceptive.”

The group also took issue with the alleged ”vitriolic disdain” the Times showed Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, who is described as ”little more than a ‘conservative activist,’ not a bona fide journalist.”

