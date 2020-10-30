https://hannity.com/media-room/read-the-pledge-trump-publishes-op-ed-says-a-vote-for-me-is-a-vote-for-jobs-safety-rule-of-law/

President Trump published an op-ed on Fox News Friday just days before the 2020 general election; saying a vote for him is a “vote for jobs, safety, and the rule of law.”

“Four years ago, Americans elected me president to go to Washington, drain the swamp and produce real results for them. Now they have a choice: continue the record of prosperity that my administration delivered or return to the old Washington status quo, where Beltway insiders enriched themselves at the expense of hardworking Americans across the country,” writes the President.

“My administration has delivered safety, prosperity and opportunity for all Americans by keeping our promises and implementing an America First agenda to support working people and their families over the past four years.

“The American people deserve so much more than what the Democratic ticket has to offer in this election. After enduring eight disastrous years of the Obama-Biden mess, the nation deserves to enjoy eight full years of growth and economic prosperity under my administration,” he adds.

“As long as I am in office, America will bounce back bigger and better than ever before. A vote for me is a vote for jobs, safety, rule of law, lower taxes, protection of your Second Amendment, and freedom. Together, we have made America powerful again. We have made America wealthy again. And we will make America great again,” Trump concludes.

Read his full op-ed here.

‘MAKES NO SENSE’: Biden Launches Bizarre Rant on Healthcare, ‘Let Me Put It Another Way’ posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching a bizarre rant over “maintaining affordable healthcare” to “make sure it makes sense.” “We have to make sure everyone has access to maintain, maintain affordable health insurance coverage. We should be making it easier, not harder, to make sure, to make sense, let me put it another way, it makes no sense,” said Biden during a virtual town hall event. Yes, I think we can all agree that you’re not making any sense 👇 pic.twitter.com/NoQoMphGGw — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 9, 2020 Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday; clearing the path for the Democratic nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump this November. “Sanders was unable to build on his early momentum in the race after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada as well as virtual tie in Iowa, going on to lose a string of states to Biden after the former vice president consolidated the support of moderate Democrats,” reports the Hill. #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders ends 2020 presidential campaign, paving way for Joe Biden https://t.co/ckizUKrb25 pic.twitter.com/cPNzIddkHI — The Hill (@thehill) April 8, 2020 Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential bid. The progressive was the front-runner until the Democratic establishment consolidated around Joe Biden. https://t.co/Zi5olL3jBI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 8, 2020 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know… posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.” “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters. Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020 Watch the bizarre moment above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

