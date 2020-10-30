https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2020/10/30/report-biden-aides-worried-low-turnout-among-blacks-latinos-early-voting/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Trump/Axios interview
August 4, 2020
Can a Pennsylvania bakery predict the presidential election outcome?
October 17, 2020
Hmmmmm: Biden announces Minnesota campaign stop next week
September 10, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy