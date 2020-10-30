http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Kh6VLqhKojc/

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents were ordered to be ready for possible civil unrest and to prepare to protect federal property in Washington, DC, on Election Day, according to a Friday report.

NBC News reports:

The agency is regularly tasked with providing additional security around the nation’s capital on inauguration days, but has never stepped in to quell unrest on Election Day. The unprecedented step is in response to nationwide protests and attacks on federal property seen this year, the officials said. ICE, CBP, and the Federal Protective Service are part of the “Protecting American Communities Task Force,” established in June through an executive order by President Trump in response to “anarchists and left-wing extremists” who he said sought to damage monuments and federal buildings.

In response to NBC News’s report, a CBP spokesperson said:

As a law enforcement component under the DHS Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT), CBP will continue to provide support, as requested, to the Federal Protective Service to protect Federal facilities and property if needed and to local law enforcement partners if requested.

In anticipation of possible Election Day violence, businesses in D.C. and Los Angeles have begun to board up their storefront windows.

Happening now – store fronts being boarded up in downtown DC ahead of the election. This is the National Press Building near the White House. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FWd8mK8ZkL — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) October 28, 2020

Washington DC is boarding up shopfronts, preparing for election destruction. This is the 3rd time they’ve done this since June. pic.twitter.com/eQc8lhe30L — David Lipson (@davidlipson) October 27, 2020

FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin took to social media to share photos of businesses boarding up their windows due to fears of widespread damage and looting on November 3rd.

“Driving through downtown LA…so many businesses boarded up & in the process of boarding up. Same thing happening in Beverly Hills & Santa Monica in anticipation of election night,” he tweeted. “All 3 areas hit hard by looters & rioters during George Floyd unrest.”

Driving through downtown LA…so many businesses boarded up & in the process of boarding up. Same thing happening in Beverly Hills & Santa Monica in anticipation of election night. All 3 areas hit hard by looters & rioters during George Floyd unrest. pic.twitter.com/wxrfs3ErDN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 30, 2020

On Thursday, Breitbart News published a confidential document revealing that a coalition of far-left organizations in Minnesota are preparing for post-election unrest amid concerns that President Donald Trump may win re-election.

“We believe that regardless of the strength of the Minnesota election system, mass mobilization will and must happen in Minnesota to defend democracy,” reads the leaked document. “We expect that this mobilization will create space and opportunity for unrest, primarily in Minneapolis. In this context, the situation could rapidly spiral beyond control depending on the nature of the unrest and the State’s reaction.”

