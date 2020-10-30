https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-twitter-suspends-commissioner-of-customs-and-border-protections-account-after-he-praises-success-of-border-wall

Twitter reportedly suspended the account of the Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan after he celebrated the success of the border wall. Morgan tweeted, “@CBP & @USACEHQ continue to build new wall every day. Every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs.”

As The Federalist reported, on Wednesday afternoon, following Morgan’s tweet, Twitter locked Morgan’s account, writing:

You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” Twitter wrote in an email explaining the suspension. As is clear from the banned post’s text, the commissioner did not threaten anyone based on race, national origin, or anything else.

“In recent weeks, the commissioner had been free to publish content on the site touting the accomplishments of border agents keeping America safe. It’s not clear what has recently changed in Twitter’s algorithm or policing that resulted in this post’s shutdown of his account when other similar posts went unblocked,” The Federalist noted. Morgan spoke to The Federalist about the suspension of his account, explaining, “If you look at the tweet in question again, every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact.”

Morgan added that Twitter never asked for a discussion with the Department of Homeland Security about how effective the border wall has been in barring criminals from illegally entering the country. He said, “I’m sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life. The American people ultimately don’t get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out.”

The Federalist noted that the implementation of the wall has forced immigrants to enter at ports of entry where border agents can better apprehend those immigrants illegally trying to enter.

The same day Twitter censored Morgan, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared in Washington in front of the Senate Commerce Committee and defended his company’s permission for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to tweet disinformation about the Holocaust.

Colorado GOP senator Cory Gardner elicited Dorsey’s confession that the Holocaust was a verified historical event and questioning it or suggesting it did not happen would amount to “misinformation.” Dorsey agreed that questioning the Holocaust would be “misinformation,” prompting Gardner to say, “I appreciate your answers on this, but they surprise me on this and probably a lot of other Coloradans and Americans. After all, because Iran’s ayatollah has done exactly this: Questioning the holocaust. And yet his tweets remain unflagged on Twitter’s platform.”

Gardner continued, “I know we’ve established content moderation can have certain upsides like combatting terrorism, but Twitter has chosen to approach content moderation from the standpoint of combatting misinformation, as well. So it’s strange to me that you flag the tweets from the president but haven’t hidden the ayatollah’s tweets on Holocaust denial or calls to wipe Israel off the map.”

As The Daily Wire reported:

Dorsey defended his platform by saying that the misinformation in the ayatollah’s tweets did not fall under Twitter’s rules against misinformation, which are limited to “manipulated media, public health – specifically COVID – and civic integrity and election interference and voter suppression.” Denying the Holocaust “is misleading information,” Dorsey said, “but we don’t have a policy against that type of misleading information.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

