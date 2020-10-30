https://www.dailywire.com/news/run-by-children-cnn-slammed-for-tweet-attacking-actress-who-criticized-them

CNN faced backlash on Friday after the network, rated the most polarizing media company in the U.S., attacked an actress in an unprofessional manner after the actress tweeted about the network’s COVID-19 news coverage.

“I now know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers!” Kirstie Alley wrote on Twitter. “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!”

CNN’s public relations team responded directly to Alley’s tweet, writing: “Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask.”

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

Journalist Yashar Ali noted on Twitter that CNN head Jeff Zucker was the president of NBC Entertainment when “Veronica’s Closet” was canceled.

While left-wing Twitter accounts applauded the tweet from the news organization, many other’s criticized CNN for a lack of professionalism.

Political strategist Chris Barron responded by writing: “CNN is run by children.”

CNN is run by children https://t.co/2KZl1Px6ya — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) October 30, 2020

Former NFL quarterback Derek Anderson slammed CNN, writing: “Your station is f***ing laughable. Scaring American people with bullsh** over and over. 99%”

You station is fucking laughable. Scaring American people with bullshit over and over. 99% — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) October 30, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong wrote: “It’s hard to change the channel when you’re forced to watch Brian Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’ at the airport. Those are the only viewers you have. No one watches CNN willingly.”

It’s hard to change the channel when you’re forced to watch Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” at the airport. Those are the only viewers you have. No one watches CNN willingly. https://t.co/vz92nm7nqs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2020

NRSC communications expert Nathan Brand responded: “Imagine having the lack of self-awareness of a CNN PR staffer to think it was a good idea to criticize someone else’s ratings…”

Imagine having the lack of self-awareness of a CNN PR staffer to think it was a good idea to criticize someone else’s ratings… https://t.co/e9LF8QTRJp — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 30, 2020

Alley responded: “Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too.”

Meow …if only you paid as much attention to Joe Biden’s alleged corrupt business dealings as a TV show that was rated top ten in 1997….. guess you got that wrong too🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/j1BelxVohy — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 30, 2020

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz wrote: “Pretty sure a single episode of Veronica’s Closet pulled more viewers than CNN does in a week. The most noteworthy thing coming out of CNN was from a legal analyst who did his best work on a Zoom call.”

Pretty sure a single episode of Veronica’s Closet pulled more viewers than CNN does in a week. The most noteworthy thing coming out of CNN was from a legal analyst who did his best work on a Zoom call. https://t.co/8k0FV4xB79 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 30, 2020

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck tweeted: “This is some grade-A juvenile stuff here, CNN. But this is also very on-brand of you. No class. No ethics. It’s all a game.”

This is some grade-A juvenile stuff here, CNN. But this is also very on-brand of you. No class. No ethics. It’s all a game. https://t.co/r3AluWPlEK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 30, 2020

Commentator Kira Davis wrote: “Do you need anymore proof that the reason corporate media sucks is that the children have taken over? Good grief.”

Do you need anymore proof that the reason corporate media sucks is that the children have taken over? Good grief. https://t.co/XVDKSa8CLn — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 30, 2020

Political strategist and content creator Caleb Hull wrote: “It appears many people are changing the channel considering your ratings are lower than Home and Garden TV.”

It appears many people are changing the channel considering your ratings are lower than Home and Garden TV. https://t.co/1IxFLNbnyU — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 30, 2020

Radio host Larry O’Connor wrote: “Delete your account.”

Commentator Robby Starbuck wrote: “At the lowest ratings point for Veronica’s Closet it still had 8x the viewers of CNN’s top rated show you idiots. @kirstiealley and I could probably do a livestream that has more viewers than Don Lemon. Pipe down you fear porn hacks.”

At the lowest ratings point for Veronica’s Closet it still had 8x the viewers of CNN’s top rated show you idiots. @kirstiealley and I could probably do a livestream that has more viewers than Don Lemon. Pipe down you fear porn hacks. https://t.co/oao3cL9QPJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 30, 2020

