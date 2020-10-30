https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunterbiden-laptop-keithablow/2020/10/30/id/994594

A second laptop connected to Hunter Biden was reportedly confiscated by the Drug Enforcement Agency in February.

NBC learned that the DEA took Biden’s laptop into custody while executing a search warrant at the office of former celebrity psychiatrist Keith Ablow in Massachusetts. Ablow has his license suspended because he allegedly sexually exploited patients and mishandled prescription drugs.

Ablow, who has not been charged with a crime, has denied the claims.

Biden was not under investigation but it’s unclear why his laptop, which was returned to his lawyer, was at the scene at all.

Biden has had a history of drug abuse, including testing positive for cocaine which led to his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 2013.

The hard drive of a laptop that Biden took to a shop in Delaware for repairs last year was turned in by the shop owner to Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump. Giuliani has said that the hard drive contains emails that implicate Biden, and his father Joe Biden, of pay-for-play schemes with foreign countries.

