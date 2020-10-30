https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/siren-bloomberg-news-reports-biden-advisers-are-worried-about-black-and-hispanic-voter-turnout/

Bloomberg News has a new “scoop” up quoting anonymous Biden advisers who are deeply worried about the campaign GOTV effort aimed at Black and Hispanic voters:

SCOOP: For months, senior Biden advisers focused on Hispanic and Black voters have raised concerns to leadership about insufficient investment. They say they have been ignored. Now, they are increasingly worried with just four days left. https://t.co/ndlb7QTpmH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 30, 2020

The advisers don’t think the campaign has invested enough and are “urging the campaign” to “spend even more money to target these critical voters in the final stretch”:

Biden advisers have expressed concerns about a lack of investment in GOTV and are urging the campaign, so far unsuccessfully, to spend even more money to target these critical voters in the final stretch, especially given the campaign’s record-shattering fundraising. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 30, 2020

With all the money the Biden campaign has on hand, why haven’t they done this?

Disagreements over how to allocate resources in the closing days are a common occurrence in a presidential campaign, but what has made these disputes, which have not been previously reported, more serious is that the split has broken along racial lines. https://t.co/ndlb7QTpmH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 30, 2020

And even if they did spend money NOW, the election is in 3 days:

Those advocating for more spending – largely people of color – sent multiple written proposals over the course of several months, outlining ways the campaign could bolster minority turnout. They say the documents were ignored by leadership. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 30, 2020

Swing to and from Trump from 2016 Post-Election CCES White Non-College: Trump +27 to Trump +19 (-8)

White College: Clinton +3 to Biden +22 (-19) (!!!) Black: Clinton +80 to Biden +77 (+3)

Hispanic: Clinton +35 to Biden +24 (+11) (!!!) — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 30, 2020

If Biden loses, we’ll sure to hear much, much more about this.

***

