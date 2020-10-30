https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/30/siren-bloomberg-news-reports-biden-advisers-are-worried-about-black-and-hispanic-voter-turnout/

Bloomberg News has a new “scoop” up quoting anonymous Biden advisers who are deeply worried about the campaign GOTV effort aimed at Black and Hispanic voters:

The advisers don’t think the campaign has invested enough and are “urging the campaign” to “spend even more money to target these critical voters in the final stretch”:

With all the money the Biden campaign has on hand, why haven’t they done this?

And even if they did spend money NOW, the election is in 3 days:

If Biden loses, we’ll sure to hear much, much more about this.

***

