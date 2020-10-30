https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/30/smoking-gun-hunter-biden-email-confirmed-with-forensic-analysis/

A forensic analysis of an email showing former Vice President Joe Biden intimately involved in his son’s overseas business ventures has confirmed its authenticity, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The email dated Apr. 17, 2015 was first published by the New York Post in a series of exposés stemming from an abandoned Delaware laptop retrieved by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who then handed the contents over to the Post, and later the Daily Caller.

On Thursday, the Caller reported the results of a forensic analysis ordered on the computer’s content, including the email contradicting Joe Biden’s repeated claims of never having discussed his son Hunter Biden’s potentially criminal business dealings with either Hunter, “or with anyone else.” According to the email however, Hunter Biden actually introduced his vice president father to a senior adviser to Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that was showering Hunter with upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation for a board position, despite no prior experience in the industry.

“Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” wrote the Burisma official.

Upon receiving the contents of the laptop evidently belonging to Hunter Biden, the Caller provided cybersecurity expert and founder of Errata Security Robert Graham with the email and its metadata to order a forensic analysis. Graham, the Caller reported, found the message “absolutely verified beyond a shadow of a doubt” by merely testing contents against a unique DKIM signature.

“Graham used the DKIM signature within the email to verify with a private key on Google’s servers that the sender, recipient, subject, data and body of the message that the DCNF obtained from Giuliani were unchanged from when the email was originally sent in April 2015,” the Caller wrote. “Graham said the only way the email could have been faked is if someone hacked into Google’s servers, found the private key and used it to reverse engineer the email’s DKIM signature.”

The Caller’s report comes as mass media has sought to delegitimize, if not entirely ignore, the bombshell reporting implicating its preferred presidential candidate in his son’s overseas business ventures. The Biden campaign has refrained from disputing the authenticity of the laptop’s content. The campaign instead has chalked up the latest revelations as part of a Russian disinformation campaign, a claim that has been debunked by the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of National Intelligence, and the Department of State.

Earlier this week, a former Biden business partner-turned whistleblower, Tony Bobulinski, sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and outlined Joe Biden’s extensive involvement in his son’s ventures and called it a “blatant lie,” whenever Joe claimed anything otherwise.

“That’s a blatant lie when he states that,” Bobulinski said. “It’s a blatant lie.”

Bobulinski also charged Joe Biden with being “compromised” by the Chinese Communist Party.

Bobulinski to #Tucker: “So, I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised. Obviously, I’ve referenced that I’ve held a Q clearance. You’re briefed on a compromise and who you’re able to talk with and deal and do business with….” pic.twitter.com/DG7oXIndsF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

“I think Joe Biden and the Biden family is compromised,” Bobulinski said a week before the presidential election.

True to form, legacy outlets implemented a blackout of Bobulinski’s bombshell interview.

Via @GrabienMedia, there’s a total ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN/MSNBC blockade on Biden’s Tony Bobulinski scandal. Not a single mention of the story outside of FNC/FBN. pic.twitter.com/gS0gd8Kx7h — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 29, 2020

On Thursday, the Department of Justice took the rare step to confirm the existence of an ongoing money laundering investigation into Hunter Biden that included a five-hour interview with Bobulinski last week. Fox News reported earlier this month that the FBI had also taken possession of Hunter Biden’s suspected laptop offering further credence to its authenticity.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

The New York Post meanwhile, remains locked out of its Twitter account more than two weeks after it began publishing its revealing exposés.







