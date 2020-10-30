http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Nr9wDJ2D8Mk/

Pop star and Joe Biden backer Taylor Swift has lent her song “Only the Young” to a new anti-Trump ad that is pushing young people turn out in droves to cast their ballots for Joe Biden this election. It reportedly marks the first time that Swift has allowed one of her songs to be used in a political commercial.

The new ad features scenes from Black Lives Matter riots, #MeToo protests, and Handmaid’s Tale cosplay demonstrations. It also features a shot of President Donald Trump removing his mask, set to the lyrics “the big bad man” whose hands “are stained with red.”

Watch below:

The commercial uses the infamous photo of a crying migrant girl who was stopped by U.S. border patrol. Time magazine dishonestly put the photo on its cover in 2018 to smear the president. It was eventually revealed that the girl was crying because her mother had put her down momentarily and not because she was being separated from her parents as the mainstream media attempted to imply.

A shot of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett taking her oath is set against the lyrics: “They aren’t going to help us, too busy helping themselves.”

The ad’s first shot of Joe Biden is set to the lyrics: “Only one thing can save us.”

The Hill reported that the ad was created by Rep. Eric Swalwall (D-CA)’s Remedy PAC, whose mission is “to change Congress and elect Democrats.” It also said that this is the first time Swift has allowed one of her songs to be used for a political spot. “Only the Young” is the end credits song to Netflix’s Miss Americana, the Netflix documentary that follows Swift over a period of several years.

Rep. Swalwell thanked Taylor Swift in a tweet on Friday. “Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlytheYoung can do. Let’s run!”

Up there’s the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House in October, saying that abortion and gay rights were among her top issues in choosing a candidate. She also cited minority representation.

