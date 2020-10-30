https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/30/the-rockefeller-family-comes-out-against-oil/
RUSH: Look at this. Rockefeller family. How many of you know the source of the wealth of the Rockefeller family? Brian, do you know what it is? What is the source of the wealth of the Rockefeller family? (interruption) What was that? (interruption) Yeah, oil. Oil is the source of the wealth of the Rockefeller family.
Now, we’re into I don’t know how many generations from old John D. who founded it, Standard Oil in New Jersey, founded it, created — not created, but discovered oil. “Rockefeller Family Tells Banks to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels.” And there’s a picture of three of these Rockefeller young people. What an asinine — “Rockefeller Family Tells Banks to Stop Funding Fossil Fuels.” It’s the source of their wealth. It’s the source of their philanthropy.
“They think they should stop all fossil fuel produce (sic) now and leave cars stranded and eliminate any way to distribute food.” They are dead serious about this. It’s stupid. But they’ve got a lot of money so people listen to them. This is the kind of stuff that is — we’re surrounded by this kind of stupidity, folks. We’re surrounded by this kind of do-gooder stupidity that would end up wreaking so much havoc and damage on this economy that it is silly to even consider it, but when the Rockefeller youth come along and suggest it’s gonna get an ear.