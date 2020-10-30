https://www.dailywire.com/news/this-dude-is-not-a-bulwark-against-the-radical-left-ben-shapiro-lays-out-case-against-joe-biden

Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro laid out an extensive case against Joe Biden in his podcast earlier this week, arguing that the Democratic nominee is a corrupt politician bereft of principles who will serve as “a gateway drug” to the radical Left.

“The man moves with the wind,” Shapiro said of Biden. “He is not a principled person in any way, shape, or form. And that’s point number one. Number two, he’s been engaged in low-level corruption and sometimes somewhat high-level corruption his entire career, not the kind of stuff that violates the law, but exactly the kind of swampy behavior that you would expect from a 47-year politician who’s been in Congress since he was 29 years old[.]”

“The third theme is that he’s been wrong on every single foreign policy issue he has ever set eyes upon, every single one, he’s been wrong on all of them,” Shapiro continued. “And so if there are themes to Joe Biden’s career, it’s that he moves with the wind, he’s wrong on everything foreign policy-related, and that he is low-level to high-level corrupt, and that he’s a gaffe machine—if there was another theme. All of these things are well known about Joe Biden.”

Shapiro went on to review Biden’s life story, recounting how he was born 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but moved to Delaware when he nine. “That’s a long time ago, gang,” he said. “That is a very, very, very long time ago.”

After highlighting Biden’s poor academic record and alleged plagiarism, Shapiro explained how, despite being elected to the Senate when he was 29 years old, Biden’s political legacy is less than ideal. “So, what did he do while he was in Congress? Well, he did an awful number of things.”

Particularly egregious, Shapiro argued, was the precedent Biden set as Senate Judiciary Chairman during the confirmation hearings for Judge Robert Bork in 1987 and Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. “So ‘Borking’ is the practice that has basically destroyed our Supreme Court nomination hearings,” he said. “That practice is where a politician decides that a well-qualified judicial nominee cannot sit on the court because you want certain results from them, and that person is unwilling to grant you the results.”

Regarding the Thomas hearings, Shapiro reminded his listeners that Biden “scurrilously accused, without proper evidence, Clarence Thomas of engaging in a pattern of sexual harassment.”

On top of it all, Shapiro concluded, Biden’s decades-long corruption has offered evidence that he will prove ineffective in offering any resistance against the most radical elements of the Democratic Party.

“The fact that Joe Biden has no principles is the reason you should fear that he is not going to be a bulwark against the radicals in his own party,” Shapiro stated, having earlier said: “This dude is not a bulwark against the radical Left. He is not a return to normalcy — he’s a gateway drug to radicalism.”

Shapiro’s sentiment has been echoed by President Donald Trump and his campaign, who have presented Biden as a hapless “Trojan horse” for the agenda of the radical Left, such as that of his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

WATCH:

Related: Biden Is ‘A Trojan Horse For A Radical Agenda,’ Mike Pence Warns

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

