The anti-Trump censorship never stops.

The online game “Among Us” is a very popular app on the Apple Store.

According to Games.lol — Among Us is a fun and unique action mystery game that you can play with friends or other people. In this game, you will either be a crewmate or an impostor. As a crewmate, your goal is to complete the given tasks or properly identify who the impostor is during discussions and vote for the player to be sent away.

But the app is not for everyone.

If you are a Trump supporter it will not let you play.

If you put in “Vote4Trump” it will not let you play.

But if you put in “Vote4Biden” it will let you play.

