https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-fox-rally-cnn/2020/10/30/id/994600

Crowds chanted a familiar dig at CNN at President Donald Trump’s rally in Michigan on Friday — but added boos at the mention of Fox News as well, video of the event shows.

Trump took a swipe at CNN during a takedown of media outlets for not covering the Hunter Biden email controversy, prompting the familiar “CNN sucks” chant often voiced at rallies.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to Fox, right? What happened to Fox?” Trump added, prompting some boos in the crowd.

“We still have a few great ones at Fox. We still have a few great ones. It’s not like it used to be.”

Trump has taken issue with Fox, the network he has favored during his term in office.

“We’re doing better now than we ever did. There’s more enthusiasm. The crowds are much bigger. There’s more enthusiasm. But Fox is a big difference,” Trump said. “Somewhere along the line we lost Fox. That’s okay. That’s all right. But that’s a big difference.”

Video of the remarks was posted by Mediaite.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

