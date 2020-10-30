https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-predicts-gop-will-take-the-house-senate-is-more-complex_3558981.html

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that he believes the GOP will retake the House, but stipulated that the Senate may not be controlled by Republicans.

“We will have a tremendous stimulus package immediately after the election,” he said. “And I think we’re going to take back the House. I think we’re going to do very well in the Senate. A little bit more complex, frankly. And I think we’re going to have a fantastic presidential election because nobody has done more than this administration in the first three and a half years.”

Trump then touted his administration’s tax cuts, economic policies, and more.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) this week balked at the prospect of the GOP retaking the house.

“This year, I’m trying to win it two years in advance—by being so substantial in this election that as soon as we start into the next year, people will see our strength,” Pelosi told The Associated Press. “We intend to hold the House and grow our numbers,” she said about the Nov. 3 election, adding that it will “contribute to winning the Senate and the presidency.”

To gain control, Republicans need to gain about 20 seats. When Democrats took control of the House in 2018, President Trump’s name was not on the ballot.

Throughout the month of October, Trump has made the prediction about the House, saying that because of Pelosi’s actions as speaker, it will drive people to vote for Republicans over Democrats on Nov. 3.

“That’s one of the reasons I think we’re going to take over the House, because of her,” the president said during last week’s debate, referring to Pelosi.

Earlier this week, Pelosi stated to CNN that she will run for speaker again if the Democrats keep control. “But let me also say that we have to win the Senate, so all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election,” she added. “Vote your health.”

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office said in mid-October that more than $100 million was raised in recent weeks in a bid to retake the House.

“As you can see, there are a lot of Republicans here this morning because each and every one of us understands that America is worth fighting for,” McCarthy said at the event on Sept. 15. “Republicans helped build the greatest economy in a generation. And the American way of life was thriving. We will do it again. That is our commitment to America.”

With regards to the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters that the prospect of Republican control is “50-50,” adding: “We have a lot of exposure. This is a huge Republican class. … There’s dogfights all over the country.”

