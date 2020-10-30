https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-supporters-troll-biden-campaign-bus-with-hearse-called-official-democrat-cemetery-vote-collector

On Thursday, a Biden campaign bus driver in Houston, Texas, piloting a huge campaign bus, saw something unnerving right behind him: a Trump supporter driving a hearse that was labeled “Official Democrat Cemetery Vote Collector” and was decorated with Thin Blue Line, Trump, and American flags,

The hearse, boasting a “Trump Keep America Great” logo on the driver’s door, also featured other mantras on it, including, “Collecting Democrat votes one dead stiff at a time,” “Dig ’em Deeper, Bury ’em Cheaper Funeral Parlor,” and “Clinton Foundation Suicide Limo Service – 1-800-HANG-URSELF”

A video posted on Facebook showed the mano-a-mano confrontation between the hearse and the bus plus a slew of Trump supporters in vehicles behind the hearse.

The Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday, “With less than a week before Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden is making a big push in Texas. The Biden campaign is launching a bus tour across the state, stopping in 14 cities over three days. On Thursday, the bus will stop in Houston at 1 p.m.”

The Texas Tribune reported on October 6:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is set to spend millions of dollars on TV ads in Texas as polls continue to show a close race in the state. The former vice president’s campaign announced earlier this yearthat it would make TV reservations this fall in Texas, and as of Tuesday, it had booked more than $6 million through Election Day, according to the media-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

But the Dallas News reported three days later:

The Biden campaign recently reserved $6.3 million for an advertising blitz through the final four weeks, marking an end to decades of neglect of Texas by the party’s presidential nominees. But Friday night, the ad tracking service Medium Buying said the campaign had canceled ads outside El Paso and San Antonio in the coming week, except for ads Sunday during the Cowboys-Giants game.

The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg was investing money to boost Biden in Texas: “The last-minute advertising amounts to $15 million — a fraction of what Bloomberg is spending in Florida to support Biden — and represents internal polling suggesting President Donald Trump is vulnerable in the two states, The New York Times reported, adding:

Howard Wolfson, one of Mr. Bloomberg’s closest aides, said the former mayor had recently asked his team to run a round of polls to see whether Mr. Trump had unexpected vulnerabilities that could be exploited in the campaign’s closing weeks. Up to this point, Mr. Bloomberg’s general-election activities have focused on Florida, where he has pledged to spend $100 million supporting Mr. Biden. The Bloomberg team conducted polling in a number of states over the weekend and came away convinced that Texas and Ohio represented its best targets — narrowly divided electoral prizes where the war for television airtime is not already cluttered with heavy advertising on either side. The team presented Mr. Bloomberg with the numbers on Monday morning and he gave the go-ahead.

