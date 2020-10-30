https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/523609-trump-teases-laura-ingraham-for-wearing-a-mask-at-his-rally

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden campaign slams Facebook after thousands of ads blocked by platform’s pre-election blackout Mnuchin says he learned of Pelosi’s letter to him about stimulus talks ‘in the press’ Harris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden MORE on Friday teased Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne Ingraham‘Drink water and don’t be racist’: Ocasio-Cortez gives Republicans upset over Vanity Fair outfit ‘pointers’ on how to look better Trump calls Fox ‘disappointing’ for airing Obama speech Fox’s Ingraham: ‘Biden-COVID ticket’ using ‘virus panic button’ to ‘scare old people into voting’ MORE for wearing a mask at his Michigan campaign rally, chiding her for being “politically correct.”

“I do believe Laura Ingraham is here some place. Where is Laura? Where is she?” Trump said, scanning the crowd for the Fox News host.

“I can’t recognize you. Is that a mask?” Trump said, appearing surprised. “No way. Are you wearing a mask? I’ve never seen her in a mask.

“She’s being very politically correct,” he added.

The president’s comments are the latest example of him mocking others for wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has previously swiped at Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to travel to Texas Friday after polls show tie between Trump, Biden Florida heat sends a dozen Trump rally attendees to hospital Harris more often the target of online misinformation than Pence: report MORE for wearing masks, and he accused a journalist earlier this year of wanting to be “politically correct” when he would not remove his mask to ask a question in the Rose Garden.

President Trump: “Can you take [the mask] off because I cannot hear you?” Reporter: “I’ll just speak louder, sir.” Trump: “Oh okay, because you want to be politically correct.” Reporter: “No, sir, I just want to wear the mask.” pic.twitter.com/FgQhVKQuDQ — The Hill (@thehill) May 26, 2020

Trump has only worn a face covering on rare occasions and has periodically questioned the usefulness of face coverings, despite public health agencies saying it is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump’s outright dismissiveness toward pandemic safety measures comes as the United States sets records for daily coronavirus infections and as Wisconsin, Texas, Utah and others are faced with limited hospital capacity.

“We’re still rounding the corner,” Trump insisted at the Michigan rally on Friday.

Roughly 1,000 people have died of the virus each of the past three days in the U.S., and the country has reported more than 228,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the most of any country in the world.

