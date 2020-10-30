https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trumps-minnesota-rally-goes-dark-state-officials-push-campaign-limit-event-250-supporters-instead-thousands-video/

President Trump held a short meeting with the press today outside the White House. He was off to a rally in Michigan.

Later today he is expected to be in Minnesota but Democrat leaders in the state at the last minute pushed the campaign to permit only 250 people at the President’s scheduled event.

Minnesota is a swing state and Democrats know Joe Biden cannot draw into more than 50 cars into a lot.

President Trump shared the following:

TRENDING: WATCH: Joe Biden Announces He Will Lead an Effective Strategy to Mobilize ‘Trunalimunumaprzure’

We’re having a problem with some people in Minnesota where they have a cap because Biden goes there and he can’t draw flies. He can’t draw anybody, just a few cars I guess and they honk their horn. We’ve got the biggest crowds in the history of politics and I think you will all be witness to that because there’s never been anybody who’s had bigger crowds or more enthusiasm than we have.

Tonight during the rally in Minnesota at the airport there was no lights in the crowd.

This is a campaign that is meticulous about its events and very well organized.

Having attended a recent rally in Pennsylvania it is impressive how organized the campaign is with details from security, to sound system, to health inspectors, to timing, to bathroom services to contact information — it is surprising that the campaign did not include lighting at this event.

Here is the full video via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

