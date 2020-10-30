http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Lnk6muIHt08/

The New York Post has reportedly had its Twitter account reinstated after it was blocked from tweeting following the publication of its bombshell Biden story.

The New York Post can finally tweet again after it was locked out of its account by Twitter on October 14 for tweeting a link to its bombshell story on alleged corrupt activities of the Biden family. Breitbart News recently reported that during the Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey falsely answered senators that his platform lifted a ban on users tweeting articles from the Post’s Hunter Biden exposé.

Despite Dorsey’s claims, the ban remained on one of the publication’s bombshell stories and was only lifted after Dorsey gave his testimony before the Senate. Dorsey told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), “Anyone can tweet these articles,” in reference to the Post’s articles on emails implicating Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden in his son’s work in China and Ukraine.

The Twitter Safety account has since tweeted an explanation for the change in its policies and decision to unlock the Post’s account. According to the company, it decided after several weeks to “retroactively overturn prior enforcement”:

In response, we’re updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement. Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change. We believe this is fair and appropriate. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

The Post tweeted in celebration of the account unblocking. The post can be seen below:

Breitbart Tech will continue to report on Twitter’s censorship.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

