https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/twitter-relents-will-allow-new-york-post-access-its-account-without-deleting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twitter on Friday announced that it would no longer bar the New York Post from accessing its own Twitter account, scrapping a rule that was forbidding the historical publication from posting tweets due to a dispute over a content policy the company wasn’t enforcing anymore.

The social media company had earlier this month locked the Post’s account after the newspaper had posted a tweet featuring materials from its bombshell Hunter Biden laptop exposé.

Twitter said the post violated its company policies regarding the sharing of allegedly hacked materials and personal information. Following widespread outrage, Twitter revised that policy, but it refused to unlock the Post’s account unless the Post deleted the original offending tweet.

In a series of tweets on Friday evening, the company announced that it was “updating [its] practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.”

“Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change,” the company said.

“This means,” Twitter continued, “that because a specific [New York Post] enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again.”

In a jovial post following the announcement, the Post tweeted: “We’re baaaaaaack.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

