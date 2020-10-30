https://www.theepochtimes.com/twitter-unfreezes-new-york-post-account_3559429.html
Twitter on Friday lifted a freeze on the New York Post’s account and said it had changed its policy on hacked materials. Twitter said that The New York Post can now send tweets again. The outlet had been blocked since Oct. 14 after it published and shared articles about alleged overseas business dealings of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. The social media platform said that the articles shared had violated the company’s rules on private information and “hacked materials.” The newspaper shared a post that featured Twitter’s logo, a blue bird, flying out of a cage. The caption reads, “Free Bird! Twitter backs down, finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban.” Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faced questioning during a Senate hearing to discuss reforming a provision of the Communications Decency Act with big tech companies. Dorsey told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Oct. 28 during the virtual hearing that the …