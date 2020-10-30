https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/ukraines-president-moves-dissolve-top-court-ruling/

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Ukraine faced a new political crisis Friday as the president moved to dissolve the nation’s top court following its decision to freeze the country’s anti-corruption reforms.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s action came after the Constitutional Court ruled to annul key parts of anti-corruption legislation that Ukraine approved under persistent Western demands.

The court declared public access to officials’ income declarations unconstitutional and also outlawed criminal punishment for providing false income information.

The judges also ruled to strip the National Anti-Corruption Agency of most of its key powers.

